Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 4,119,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.