H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

HRB stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.