Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €58.14 ($59.33) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.25 and a 200-day moving average of €52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

