IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in IAA were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.16 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.