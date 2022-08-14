ICON Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $330.94 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

