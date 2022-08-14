ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ING opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

