ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.
ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ING Groep Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ING opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
