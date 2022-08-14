Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells 11,875 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO opened at $2.63 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

