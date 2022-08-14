Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $3,799,500.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $24.53 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

About International Money Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

