Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $3,799,500.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
International Money Express Price Performance
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $24.53 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Further Reading
