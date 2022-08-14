Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Sells $1,268,460.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.