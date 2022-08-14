Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,855 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

