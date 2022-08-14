InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,038 ($60.87) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4,233.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,636.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,870.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

