International Bancshares Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

About International Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 57.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.