International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

IBM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. 2,767,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

