International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

