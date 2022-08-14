Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 72.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 1.34% of Intuit worth $1,824,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

