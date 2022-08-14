Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $118.91 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $2.99 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $118.91 or 0.00479574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00225837 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

