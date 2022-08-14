Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

