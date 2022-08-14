Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

