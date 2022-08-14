Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

CGW opened at $50.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

