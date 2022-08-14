IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, IQeon has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $53,396.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,522.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064340 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.