iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

