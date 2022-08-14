iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lowered by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

