iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,883,000. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 1,382,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.