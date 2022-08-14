iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,453 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $45.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.