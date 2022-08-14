iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 295,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

