iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lessened by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

