iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,726,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $149.90. 472,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.