Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Short Interest Update

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISLEW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.