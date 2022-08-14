ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.86 ($5.81).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

LON:ITM opened at GBX 240 ($2.90) on Friday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 165.45 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -42.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

