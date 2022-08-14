Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
JSML stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.62.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
