Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSML stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.