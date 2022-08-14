Jeffrey Palma Buys 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.78.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
