Jeffrey Palma Buys 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.