Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Price Performance

Shares of JZXN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,795. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

