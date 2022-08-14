JLP Asset Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 8.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.