John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

