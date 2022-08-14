John Scott Neal Sells 2,565 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.3 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

