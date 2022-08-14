Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 266.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 122,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

