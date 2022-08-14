Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 1,206 Shares

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $703.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

