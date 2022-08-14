JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $160.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 257,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

