Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Jupiter Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.