Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUPW remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Friday. 15,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,467. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

