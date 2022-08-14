Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $29,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

