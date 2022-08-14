KamPay (KAMPAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,429.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One KamPay coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KamPay has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. KamPay has a market cap of $440,937.28 and $28,429.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013911 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
