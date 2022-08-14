Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $345,633.02 and approximately $354.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013854 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

