Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $151.54 or 0.00624158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064713 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

