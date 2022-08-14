KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Plug Power Trading Up 6.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 525,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 190,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 68.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 201,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,749 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

