KeyCorp Cuts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $27.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
CIRCOR International Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
