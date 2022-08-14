KeyCorp Cuts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $27.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

