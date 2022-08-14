Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %
KOTMY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $65.07.
About Koito Manufacturing
