Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

KOTMY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $65.07.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

