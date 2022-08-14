Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Price Performance

Komo Plant Based Foods has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Komo Plant Based Foods alerts:

About Komo Plant Based Foods

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.