Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,425. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

