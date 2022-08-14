L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

LHX stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

